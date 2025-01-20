Irene Ntale shares key lessons for women from Chosen Becky break-up

Songstress Irene Ntale has shared a thought-provoking lesson for women following the highly publicised break-up between Chosen Becky and her partner, Dictator Amir.

The “Gyobera” singer cautioned women to prioritise self-love rather than pouring themselves out for their men.

Taking to TikTok, Ntale commented on a post about the failed relationship, offering a crucial insight into love and self-worth.

She wrote; "Love yourself more, and he will love you and want you more. Love him more, and he will love himself some more."

Ntale’s Advice: Prioritise Self-Love

Ntale was responding to a post by TikTok user Esther Natukunda, about the break-up saga involving Chosen Becky and Dictator Amir.

Her words resonated with many women who believe that relationships often become imbalanced when one partner is overly invested while the other takes advantage.

Interestingly, Ntale's advice comes at a time when she herself is embarking on a new chapter in her love life.

The singer got engaged last year to Vincent Kalibbala, and earlier this month, she had her Kwanjula (traditional introduction ceremony).

Natukunda herself in the post advised women to be cautious when choosing partners, stating:

"The moment you love a man more than he loves you – a man who thinks when you got him, you won in life – you are finished. Chosen Becky should serve as an example to all women."

She further warned women against dating men who think they are more attractive than their partners, arguing that such men often develop a superiority complex in relationships.

Chosen Becky’s Break-up Sparks Online Debate

The break-up between Chosen Becky and Dictator Amir has become a hot topic, particularly after multiple cheating allegations surfaced.

It was claimed that the relationship had turned violent, with Amir often beating up the songstress, allegations he has denied.