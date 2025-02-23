Ugandan songstress and Swangz Avenue’s Winnie Nwagi has opened up about the difficulties she faces when working with other artists, citing ego and insecurity as major obstacles.

The Matala hitmaker, who recently collaborated with Shakira on their chart-topping song Nze Mpako, shared insights into her experiences during a recent interview.

Nwagi revealed that while she enjoys working with artists who love music and take their craft seriously, not all collaborations are easy.

She noted that some musicians bring unnecessary competition into the process, making it difficult to create a smooth and enjoyable working environment.

At times we work with people who are full of themselves; someone is seeking you out for a collabo but they are showing off. It’s hard. Some even think you are going to steal the show from them.

Why the Nze Mpako Collaboration Worked

Despite her past struggles, Nwagi had nothing but praise for Shakira, describing her as a “sweet, free soul” who made the collaboration process seamless.

I like working with people who love music and who know what they are doing. I like to work with a performer; a person like Shakira.

A successful hit, she said, benefits both artists and should not be seen as a competition.

I think that if you are doing a song, if it's a hit, both the artists will benefit—not just the big artist.

Nwagi’s Introverted Nature in the Music Scene

Surprisingly, despite her bold stage presence, Nwagi admitted that she is a naturally shy person, which sometimes affects how she interacts with fellow musicians.

She prefers working with people who create a comfortable atmosphere, allowing her to express herself freely.

As you know, I am a shy girl. To be free around you, your energy has to also be as free. I don’t want to work with a person I am scared of because then I cannot correct them if we are doing something wrong.