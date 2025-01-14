DJ Spinny named among Africa’s Best DJs for 2024 by Hotlist Africa

Ugandan DJ and entrepreneur DJ Spinny (Joseph Kalisa) has earned a prestigious spot on the Hotlist Africa Top DJs of 2024, ranking 21st among the continent’s most influential and talented DJs.

The annual list, which celebrates the finest DJs across Africa, recognizes Spinny’s remarkable contributions to East Africa’s entertainment scene and his growing international impact.

DJ Spinny shares the spotlight with top industry heavyweights such as:

​•​DJ Spinall (Nigeria)

​•​DJ Obi (Nigeria)

​•​DJ Tunez (Nigeria)

​•​DJ Neptune (Nigeria)

​•​DJ Dope Caesar (Nigeria)

​•​DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)

​•​Tyler ICU (South Africa)

​•​Kelvin Momo (South Africa)

This recognition places DJ Spinny among the elite DJs shaping the sound of Africa across clubs, festivals, and major events worldwide.

A Milestone for Uganda’s Music Scene

This achievement is a huge milestone for Uganda’s entertainment industry, with DJ Spinny representing the Pearl of Africa on the continental stage. Over the years, DJ Spinny has become a key figure in East Africa’s nightlife, known for his high-energy sets, seamless genre-blending, and ability to captivate diverse audiences.

With regular performances at Mezo Noir Kampala, clubs across East Africa, and appearances at major concerts, DJ Spinny has solidified his place as a leading name in African entertainment. His influence extends beyond the decks as he continues to push boundaries and redefine Uganda’s music culture.

DJ Spinny’s Reaction

Speaking about the recognition, DJ Spinny expressed his gratitude:

​“Being named among the best DJs in Africa is a great honor. It’s a testament to the hard work, dedication, and love for music that I’ve poured into my craft. I’m proud to represent Uganda on this list, and I thank everyone who has supported me on this journey.”

Continuing to Break Boundaries

With this achievement, DJ Spinny aims to inspire the next generation of Ugandan DJs to reach even greater heights.