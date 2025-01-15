'Cash limitations delaying our wedding' - Levixone

Gospel artist Levixone has dropped a beefy update on his rumoured relationship with US-based fellow musician Desire Luzinda, confirming that they are not only in a strong relationship but also planning to tie the knot soon.

In an interview with Susan Makula, Levixone described Luzinda as a "wonderful woman" and a "big blessing" in his life.

"She’s travelled long distances to come to my shows, and I was with her in Canada. Her story, the challenges she overcame, and the person she has become inspire many people to understand Christ. She truly loves God," he said.

Asked in the interview about the kind of woman he’s seeing, he described her as a “Woman of God” a term he has often used to describe Luzinda.

Luzinda also refers to Levixone as her "Man of God" in public speeches and social media posts.

Wedding Plans in the Works

Levixone revealed that their wedding plans are underway, but financial constraints have caused delays.

"People should get ready for the wedding," he said. "Right now, I am focused on looking for sufficient money because I want that event to last at least three days.

“I want to be able to reach all people, especially those in Kosovo slums where I grew up, and ensure they enjoy my function to the fullest."

He added, "The wedding is not far away; it is just the money that is holding us back.”

Rumours Sparked by Close Bond

Speculations about Levixone and Luzinda’s relationship have lingered for years.

They performed at each other’s events and shared affectionate social media posts that hinted at more than just a professional connection.

While both remained tight-lipped about their relationship initially, the rumours gained momentum when Desire Luzinda praised Levixone during a public speech, calling him her “Man of God.”

In a recent social media post, Luzinda said she was “ blessed to call you my friend and SOS.”

“The only person who makes me fly 20hrs+ from the USA to Uganda for only 3 days. I would do it any day just for you. I am blessed to celebrate yet another as friends, and I pray for many more years of friendship, laughter, and worship I love you,” she wrote.