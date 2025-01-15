A-Pass praises Bebe Cool's new single

Ugandan artist A-Pass, known for his bold critiques and unwavering opinions, has showered praise on Bebe Cool’s latest single Circumference.

Speaking on NBS TV’s After 5 show, A-Pass described the song as “one of his five best songs” from Bebe Cool’s upcoming album Break The Chains.

“When you listen to the album, Bebe Cool worked with Nigerian songwriters and producers, and much of the mixing and mastering was done in Nigeria. He is clearly up to something, and such an investment, at his level, is no small feat,” A-Pass said.

He acknowledged that Bebe Cool’s new musical direction, which embraces a contemporary Afrobeat sound, may take time for some fans to appreciate.

A-Pass also criticised those who disparage Bebe Cool based on political biases, noting that the veteran artist has significantly contributed to Uganda’s music industry.

“Bebe Cool, Jose Chameleone, Mesarch, and others paved the way for us. They’ve sacrificed a lot to ensure the industry thrives,” he stated.

A Bold New Sound

Circumference, released on December 13, 2024, has sparked conversations across Africa. Produced by Philkeys, the song marks a stylistic departure for Bebe Cool, featuring a blend of Afrobeat rhythms and pidgin English lyrics.

While some fans have praised the bold new direction, others have expressed reservations about the change. A-Pass highlighted that the song’s use of pidgin English might be challenging for some listeners but insisted it shouldn’t overshadow its quality.

“The production is excellent, and it’s one of my favourites from the album,” he added.

Industry Disruption and Achievements

Bebe Cool’s announcement of Circumference was nothing short of disruptive, igniting discussions among music industry stakeholders. Since its release, the track has gained significant traction, with Bebe Cool appearing on Spotify covers and African music playlists.

The artist, currently in the UK, has promised visuals for the song, further building anticipation. Socialite Sheila Gashumba also stirred excitement when she tweeted, urging Bebe Cool to stage a concert this year—a request he affirmed.

Despite mixed reactions to Circumference, Bebe Cool’s impact on Ugandan music remains undeniable. His willingness to innovate and collaborate with international talent demonstrates his commitment to pushing boundaries.