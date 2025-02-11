5 internet personalities whose national exam results have netizens buzzing

Netizens are eagerly awaiting the release of national exam results, keeping a close eye on their favourite online personalities.

Many had assumed that some of Uganda’s most popular internet figures had sat for the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams, only to realise they had already completed Senior Six.

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has yet to confirm when the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results will be released.

Among those sparking curiosity are popular TikTokers Ariana Ssebunya, Zyra Baby, and Brennan Baby. However, the biggest focus is on one student from Elite High School, who famously arrived at prom in a helicopter with his date, both of whom were also candidates.

Their extravagant entrance made headlines, and now, netizens are keen to know how they performed academically.

On Tuesday, February 11, UNEB officially released the 2024 UCE results. Speaking at the event, Prof. Celestino Obua, Chairperson of UNEB, expressed confidence in the new curriculum, highlighting improvements in students’ communication skills, confidence, and research abilities.

He acknowledged public concerns over how these students would transition to UACE, given that the previous curriculum at that level followed a more outdated model. However, he assured that guidance from the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) has led to key updates, ensuring a smoother transition in the coming weeks.

According to UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo, a total of 10,141 candidates from 1,028 centres registered for the UCE exams. Out of these, 4,369 were male, while 5,373 were female.

A small percentage, 813 candidates, were beneficiaries of the Universal Secondary Education (USE) programme, while the majority, 8,929 students, were non-USE candidates. The exam had a high turnout, with 9,742 candidates sitting for the tests, while 399 students did not appear.

Unlike the previous ranking system, UNEB now uses a competency-based assessment approach. Candidates are no longer grouped into Divisions; instead, they must achieve a competency level grade of D in at least one subject to qualify for the UCE Certificate.

The results indicate that 350,146 candidates, representing 98.05% of those who sat for the exams, met the minimum requirements for the certificate, with their results recorded as “Result 1” on their transcripts.

However, students who failed to meet the criteria—including those who missed compulsory subjects, took fewer than eight subjects, or lacked Project Work scores—will have “Result 2” indicated on their transcripts.