Mega Blast: New soft drink unveiled with a blast of exciting activities

Last Friday at Motiv was nothing short of spectacular as Mega Blast made its grand debut. Influencers, media personalities, and other esteemed guests arrived in style, each adding a creative touch of green to their outfits to match the event’s theme.

With the tagline “Live Free, Live Bold,” Mega Blast embodied this spirit perfectly. The event was devoid of tedious speeches and stiff agendas, allowing attendees to fully immerse themselves in the evening’s dynamic activities. From arcade games and a vibrant fashion booth to live art painting, there was something for everyone.

Guests had the liberty to choose their own adventure, whether shooting hoops, playing whack-a-mole, or indulging in virtual car races. Each activity encouraged attendees to embrace the brand’s free and bold ethos.

The true highlight of the evening was the sensory experience. The launch was more than just a product unveiling, it was a sensory feast. Guests enjoyed Mega Blast in various creative forms, including refreshing slushies, popsicles, and expertly-crafted mocktails.

Entertainment was first-rate, featuring deejays Kas Baby and Slick Stuart, alongside Drummer Augustine, who pumped up the crowd with an electrifying performance. They played a mix of local and international hits, ensuring everyone danced and vibed to the rhythm.