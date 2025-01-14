LIST: 4 big shots in NRM who bought tables at Catherine Kusasira's concert

Abbey Musinguzi, the proprietor of Abitex Promotions— the company behind Catherine Kusasira’s concert held on Friday, January 12 — revealed the prominent figures in government who supported the event.

Musinguzi, widely known as Abitex, shared that when organising the show, his first priority was to secure support from influential members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). He targeted key figures who would be willing to purchase tables for the event.

Among those Abitex reached out to were President Yoweri Museveni, who receives advice from Catherine Kusasira on Kampala Affairs; President Museveni's brother, Caleb Akandwanaho, also known as Salim Saleh, the Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation and a long-time supporter of musicians; and Rose Namayanja, the Deputy Secretary General of the NRM and Presidential Advisor on military matters, Lieutenant General Proscovia Nalweyiso.

Abitex explained that he was confident that these individuals alone could purchase as many as 50 tables.

According to Abitex, tables priced at Shs3 million sold 48 units, while General Nalweyiso personally bought 10 tables for Shs5 million each for her family. The event also featured tables for four people priced at Shs5 million each, six-person tables priced at Shs2.5 million, and regular tickets available for Shs150,000. Although Abitex initially mentioned that silver tables were priced at Shs3 million, the concert flyer indicated a Shs2.5 million price tag.

Abitex further confirmed that the only free tables provided were six, given to media personalities from BBS Terefayina, Sanyuka TV, and Spark TV.