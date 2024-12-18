Bad Black reveals what Victoria University paid her as brand ambassador

Bad Black revealed that she had to adopt a tough stance to secure the Shs10 million that Victoria University owed her for serving as their brand ambassador.

She explained that after the one-year contract she had signed expired, the university attempted to evade payment, forcing her to take all necessary measures to claim her money.

Speaking to Bina Babie and Doreen Nasasira, Bad Black disclosed that the agreement with Victoria University included cash payment, a scholarship for her at the university, and school fees for her child at Kampala Parents' School.

However, she neither attended her studies nor retained her child’s scholarship, which was withdrawn after one year. This compelled her to transfer the child to Greenhill Academy.

In September 2021, Victoria University appointed Bad Black as its brand ambassador under a one-year contract. The socialite was tasked with providing marketing services for the university, leveraging her substantial following on various platforms to promote their brand.

As part of the arrangement, the mother of four was enrolled as a student at the university to study English and Digital Marketing, while the university committed to covering her son's school fees.