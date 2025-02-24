Uganda’s youth entrepreneurship holds key to economic transformation

Every year, Uganda sees over 700,000 graduates enter the job market. Yet, only 90,000 manage to secure formal employment, leaving the majority facing uncertainty.

As youth unemployment continues to soar, stakeholders are looking for solutions to bridge the gap between graduate skills and labour market demands.

Last week, the Young Africa Works 2025 Dialogue brought together government officials, private sector leaders, financial institutions, and development partners to explore how youth-led entrepreneurship can drive economic transformation.

Over two days, discussions focused on unlocking entrepreneurship as a pathway to dignified and fulfilling work.

According to Adrian Bukenya, Uganda has made strides in helping 1.3 million young people access employment opportunities and business support. However, achieving large-scale impact requires more than numbers—it demands collaboration and systemic transformation.

Bukenya highlighted efforts over the past five years to improve access to financial resources, skills training, markets, and entrepreneurship programs tailored for young people.

He stressed the importance of refining these programs to make them more responsive, ensuring that youth-led businesses have access to land, capital, and technical support.

A major concern raised during the dialogue was the financial barriers young entrepreneurs face. Although initiatives like the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Recovery Fund have provided crucial support, many aspiring business owners struggle to secure loans due to high collateral requirements and complex application processes.

Joseph Lutwama, Director of Programs at Financial Sector Deepening Uganda (FSDU), underlined the need for financial products designed specifically for young people, as well as enhanced financial literacy programs.

“Without these interventions, many promising business ideas fail to take off due to a lack of capital,” Lutwama stated.

Beyond financing, access to land and infrastructure remains a challenge, particularly for youth-led enterprises in the agricultural sector.

Innovative approaches such as Heifer International’s block farming model in Busoga and GOAL Uganda’s co-sharing initiatives are helping young entrepreneurs collaborate, share resources, and increase efficiency.

Additionally, hands-on learning programs at institutions like Muni University, Uganda Rural Development and Training Institute (URDTI), and NSSF Hi-Innovator Business Academy are equipping young people with practical business skills.

For Uganda’s youth entrepreneurship ecosystem to thrive, policy reforms and digital transformation must take priority. Simplifying business registration, introducing youth-friendly tax structures, and investing in digital infrastructure will create a more enabling environment for young businesses.

In his keynote address, Assistant Commissioner Francis Twinamatsiko from the Ministry of Finance reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding financial access and supporting entrepreneurship. However, he emphasised that changing societal attitudes towards entrepreneurship is just as critical.

“Young people must be encouraged to see entrepreneurship not as a fallback option but as a viable and rewarding career path that can drive both personal success and national development,” Twinamatsiko said.

Echoing this sentiment, young entrepreneur Immaculate Adongo remarked, “Too many people think of entrepreneurship as a last resort instead of the best opportunity. It is time to change this.”

By embedding entrepreneurship training into education, expanding financial inclusion, and improving access to productive resources, Uganda can harness the potential of its youth to drive economic transformation.