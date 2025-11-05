Six Decades of heritage: Uganda Waragi celebrates anniversary with bodaboda riders

Uganda Waragi (UW), the gin brand produced by Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), has officially launched its 60th-anniversary celebrations.

The milestone, promoted under the theme 'The Spirit of Uganda,' was marked by a vibrant procession through Kampala, centred on a high-profile partnership with the city’s boda boda community, executed in collaboration with SafeBoda.

SO UG SO 60 campaign 60 boda boda procession

The celebratory activities, running under the moniker 'So UG So 60,' which began with a fleet of motorcycles traversing the capital, aimed to honour the integral role of ordinary Ugandans and local entrepreneurs in the nation’s economy and culture.

According to Hilda Aguti, Marketing Manager for Mainstream Spirits at UBL, the choice of the motorcycle community was deeply symbolic. She noted that the riders represent the country's "spirit of creativity and hustle," an ingenuity the brand has aimed to champion for six decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main focus of the launch was a series of surprise engagements and gift distributions targeting essential community figures across Kampala's major hubs.

These activities specifically recognised individuals who embody the Ugandan work ethic.

Recipients included vendors and service providers in high-traffic areas such as Nakawa Market, where food vendors were recognised alongside figures like Nalongo Kinene.

Celebrating the taxi community in Nakawa market as part of the SO UG SO 60 campaign 60 boda boda procession with Uganda Waragi

Further engagement occurred in Wandegeya, where gifts were distributed to local salon owners, as well as renowned street food masters like Sula Birungo of Kikalaayi Chicken and Jib, a popular rolex vendor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brand also acknowledged contributions to the entertainment industry, with figures like VJ Jingo joining the celebration.

Brand Manager Hillary Baguma

The anniversary is intended to reaffirm UW’s identity as 'The Spirit of Uganda'. Brand Manager Hillary Baguma described the anniversary as both a thank-you to the Ugandan consumer and a celebration of "resilience, reinvention, and innovation."

By partnering with the boda boda community, UBL sought to link the brand's enduring presence to a service that is essential to the city’s daily rhythm, connecting people, livelihoods, and stories across the nation.

SO UG SO 60 campaign 60 boda boda procession

ADVERTISEMENT

The day concluded in a classic Ugandan fashion, with a communal meal where tables were filled with traditional staples such as matooke, yams, and beef in groundnut paste, fostering shared connection among participants.

SO UG SO 60 campaign 60 boda boda procession

Uganda Waragi’s history is rooted in local heritage, dating back to 1965 when 26 master blenders perfected a recipe based on generations of local gin-making traditions. The spirit, which uses pure water from Lake Victoria and a blend of unique botanicals, has since achieved considerable international acclaim.