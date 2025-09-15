Shs 30million up for grabs in Always school fees challenge 

In a drive to ensure that no girl misses school due to a lack of proper menstrual care, Always is stepping up its efforts in Uganda.

The brand is championing a cause to improve menstrual health management and, in doing so, boost educational excellence among girls.

Many girls in Uganda have been forced to miss class due to period-related challenges, including social stigma, a lack of access to reliable sanitary pads, and financial hardships.

Always is tackling this issue head-on with its impactful "Solooza Always" programme, designed to foster a positive change in attitudes and practices surrounding menstrual care in schools across the country.

The Grand Draw

The Solooza Always initiative is a long-term campaign that offers an incredible incentive for participation.

Users of Always pads can collect empty packs for a chance to win a year's worth of school fees.

The grand draw, which will take place on 5th December 2025 and be broadcast on national television, will see 30 lucky winners determined through a raffle.

Participating is straightforward and encourages a collective effort.

Entrants must gather 10 empty Always packs, seal them in an envelope, and write their dedicated Solooza Registration Phone Number on it.

These envelopes can then be deposited at official Solooza Always deposit points, and the participation is confirmed by filling out a form on the official website.

The more envelopes one deposits, the higher their chances of winning.

A Programme of Proven Success

The Solooza Always programme has already provided crucial financial relief to deserving families.

Wayezu Elizabeth from Rubaga Girls Secondary School, for instance, won in both 2022 and 2023.

Her success was a community effort, thanks to the help she received from her friends and the senior woman teacher in collecting the packs.

Similarly, Kyomugisha Swaburah, the top female student from her school in Mbarara in 2023, shared her gratitude, saying that the reward had greatly eased the financial burden on her parents, freeing them from a full year of school fees payments.

Wiping Out Stigma

Beyond the grand prize, the campaign aims to eliminate the stigma surrounding menstruation.

Solooza Always agents will be visiting selected schools to hold open and frank discussions about menstrual health with students.

These sessions are designed to create a more supportive and understanding environment.

In a groundbreaking move, boys are also encouraged to attend the talks and participate in the empty-pack collection exercise.