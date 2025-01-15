Museveni blasts Western ‘evil actors’ at Abu Dhabi conference

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni delivered a sharp critique of Western imperialism during his address at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025.

Speaking to a global audience that included heads of state, policymakers, and sustainability leaders, Museveni said the last 600 years of global history have been marred by chaos, greed, and ignorance stemming from the West's approach to global affairs.

"All sorts of criminalities have been committed by bankrupt, greedy, evil, but also ignorant actors," Museveni said.

"To build global affluence and prosperity, these mistakes are not necessary."

The Ugandan leader contrasted this with the vision of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s founding father, whom he praised for championing a “win-win” philosophy.

Museveni lauded Sheikh Zayed's approach as a model for sustainable development and global cooperation.

A Call for Fairness and Collaboration

Museveni used the platform to call for a departure from the parasitic tendencies of past global actors. He urged for forums to address the mistakes of imperialism and promote equitable global solutions.

“We are tired of the parasitism of some actors. If you are not fair, people will resist you. This is what Africa did,” Museveni said. “We believe in win-win solutions to human problems.”

Uganda’s Economic Aspirations

President Museveni outlined Uganda's economic transformation journey, from a GDP of $4 billion in 1986 to $55 billion today.

However, he expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of growth and reiterated Uganda’s commitment to adding value to its raw materials, including coffee, cereals, and minerals, to propel the economy towards a $500 billion target in the coming years.

He extended an open invitation to global investors, assuring them of high returns.

“The internal rate of return in Uganda is 14.1%, and this will rise once we establish modern railway systems to reduce transport costs,” Museveni said.

Museveni also noted the the lucrative market opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the continent's rapid population growth, projected to reach 2.5 billion by 2050.

"Africa is 12 times the size of India by landmass, with significant natural resources. Yet, until recently, India had a larger population because Africa was underpopulated due to natural enemies like mosquitoes and tsetse flies,” he explained.

With advancements in science and technology, Museveni declared that Africa’s growth is now unstoppable.

“Future leadership in prosperity belongs to Africa, without a doubt, as long as we act right,” he stated