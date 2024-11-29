Government commends TotalEnergies for groundbreaking STEM education initiatives

The Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Education and Sports has extended appreciation to TotalEnergies Uganda Ltd. TEPU empowering Uganda’s youth through Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education

The company, which is running the Tilenga Oil field in Western Uganda yesterday celebrated 10 years of its education initiative which hundreds of Ugandan youths have benefited through training in mainly science fields.

The event also saw the launch of a commemorative publication celebrating a decade of impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at empowering Uganda’s youth through Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education.

The publication, titled ‘10 Years of TotalEnergies EP Uganda’s Corporate Social Responsibility Scholarships’ documents the successes and transformative stories of scholarship beneficiaries, many of whom have gone on to make big contributions to various sectors, including oil and gas, healthcare, and engineering.

Speaking as Chief Guest at the launch, John Chrysostom Muyingo, the Minister of State for Education, applauded TEPU's efforts in addressing the pressing need for skilled professionals in Uganda, particularly in light of the country’s rapidly expanding industrialisation efforts.

The minister noted that With 70% of Uganda's population under 30 years old, the country must equip its youth with the necessary knowledge and skills to drive innovation and adapt to the evolving demands of both the national and global economies.

TEPU’s initiative he said was central to this effort, offering targeted educational opportunities to young people in the oil and gas-rich Albertine region.

“I commend TotalEnergies for its commitment to STEM education,” Minister Muyingo said.

“Through this initiative, you are empowering our young people to not only excel academically but also to become leaders in innovation and industrialisation.”

By investing in science education, the minister said TotalEnergies is helping to lay the groundwork for a skilled workforce capable of solving local challenges across multiple sectors such as energy, technology, and agriculture.

Acknowledging the Power of STEM Education

One of the key highlights of the event was the recognition of TotalEnergies' efforts to promote gender inclusivity in STEM education.

The scholarship programme has been especially supportive of female students, with 103 out of the 327 secondary school scholarship beneficiaries being girls.

Minister Muyingo noted that promoting STEM education for girls is not just about empowering them to make better life choices but also about strengthening the nation’s skilled workforce.

“While STEM education is essential for all, Ugandan girls face great barriers to career success,” the Minister remarked. “Therefore, promoting STEM education for girls is critical for not only empowering them but also expanding Uganda’s skilled workforce in the economy-boosting industries.”

Minister Muyingo expressed his optimism that with continued investments in STEM education, women in Uganda would become leaders in innovation, playing a central role in the nation’s industrialisation journey.

TotalEnergies’ programmes, including the Girls’ O’Level Scholarship programme, are key steps toward achieving this goal, ensuring that young women have equal opportunities to access quality education and pursue careers in the sciences.

Over the past decade, the company’s education programmes have supported the socio-economic development of Uganda’s host communities, particularly in the Albertine region.

From vocational training to postgraduate scholarships, TEPU’s programmes have equipped over 1,500 youth with skills that are relevant to the evolving labour market.

The Tilenga Academy Training Programme, a 2.5-year training initiative that has already empowered 200 Ugandans with skills and international accreditation in the oil and gas sector.

On his part, Philippe Groueix, the General Manager of TotalEnergies EP Uganda, reiterated the company’s dedication to supporting the Government of Uganda’s education goals.

The education initiatives, he said, have been designed to empower young Ugandans with the skills necessary to compete in a rapidly evolving economy.

Groueix reflected on the company’s impact, stating, “We are committed to supporting young Ugandans in their academic pursuits, ensuring they are well-prepared to contribute to their communities and the country.

"The remarkable stories and achievements of our alumni, as documented in the ‘10 Years of TotalEnergies EP Uganda Corporate Social Responsibility Scholarships’ report, showcase how our education initiatives have truly transformed lives.”

He also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the Government of Uganda, partner institutions, and host communities for their continued support, which has been crucial to the success of TotalEnergies’ initiatives over the past decade.