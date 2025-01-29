First cohort of young Ugandan leaders graduates from prestigious program

A group of 29 young Ugandan leaders has successfully completed their university education under a leadership development initiative aimed at empowering academically gifted students.

These graduates were part of the inaugural cohort of 122 scholars inducted in 2022 into a program focused on academic excellence, mentorship, and professional development.

The initiative, launched to nurture leadership and career readiness, has provided scholars with practical work experience through internships in the banking sector and other industries.

Some graduates have transitioned into professional roles, while others remain engaged through mentorship programs. Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Gift Shoko, Managing Director of Equity Bank Uganda, praised the scholars for their dedication, emphasising the program’s role in shaping future leaders.

“Their success is a testament to the transformative impact of this initiative, which aims to equip young Ugandans with the skills needed to drive socio-economic growth. We are confident that they will use their knowledge and leadership abilities to create meaningful change in their communities,” Shoko said.

Building Future Leaders Through Mentorship

The leadership program operates across multiple East African countries, including Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. It blends academic excellence with mentorship, character development, and professional networking to prepare students for the workforce.

Through a structured internship component, scholars gain hands-on experience in various fields, receiving a monthly stipend to support their development. Many graduates have leveraged these opportunities to secure career placements or continue engaging in mentorship activities.

Elizabeth Wahito, Acting Head of the Public Sector & Social Investment Unit at Equity Bank Uganda, reiterated the importance of mentorship and peer networks in sustaining long-term success. “Beyond financial empowerment, this program builds a community of young leaders who will inspire and support one another throughout their careers,” she noted.

Program Expands to More Ugandan Scholars

Since its launch, the leadership program has expanded significantly, welcoming additional cohorts in 2023 and 2024. A total of 197 scholars have since been selected from 30 districts, with plans underway to induct a new group following the release of the 2024 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results.