Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

Fanta Pineapple launches in Uganda, targeting evolving consumer tastes

26 September 2025 at 15:05
Distributed in a convenient 330ml plastic bottle, the initial reaction was overwhelmingly positive. Many consumers present at the Nakawa market commended the new Fanta Pineapple for its refreshing, crisp, and intensely flavourful taste. 
Fanta® Pineapple launch in Nakawa
Fanta® Pineapple launch in Nakawa

The Coca-Cola Company has added a new flavour to its Ugandan portfolio with the launch of Fanta® Pineapple. 

The new beverage, unveiled on Friday, 26th September 2025, promises a bolder, fruitier taste designed to bring a splash of playfulness and refreshing enjoyment to fans across the country. 

The launch event took place amid fanfare at the bustling Nakawa market in Kampala.

Fanta® Pineapple launch in Nakawa

Fanta® Pineapple launch in Nakawa

Recommended For You
BusinessDomestic
2025-09-26T12:18:08+00:00

PostBank rebranding to Pearl Bank explained

Doreen Asaasira Muhangazi, the Chief People and Strategy Officer at Pearl Bank Uganda in this interview, sheds light on what the rebrand truly means — from preserving customer trust and national identity, to advancing financial inclusion and entrepreneurship.
Doreen Asaasira Muhangazi, the Chief People and Strategy Officer at Pearl Bank Uganda

The launch provided an opportunity for market vendors, local travellers, and boda-boda cyclists—key figures in Kampala’s daily commerce—to be the first to sample the new drink. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Distributed in a convenient 330ml plastic bottle, the initial reaction was overwhelmingly positive. Many consumers present at the Nakawa market commended the new Fanta Pineapple for its refreshing, crisp, and intensely flavourful taste. 

Fanta® Pineapple launch in Nakawa

Fanta® Pineapple launch in Nakawa

Attendees also had the chance to participate in various activities and win an array of gifts as part of the launch celebration, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Vivienne Olenyo, Frontline Marketing Manager at The Coca-Cola Company in Uganda, commented on the excitement surrounding the new release. 

“We’re thrilled to bring even more variety to Ugandans with this vibrant addition to the FANTA® family. FANTA® Pineapple embodies our commitment to creating fun, fruity twists filled with deliciousness that cater to people’s evolving tastes,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The launch of FANTA® Pineapple reinforces The Coca-Cola Company's dedication to meeting local market demands and expanding its beverage offerings in Uganda. Kirunda Magoola, Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director at Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda, emphasised this point. 

Fanta® Pineapple launch in Nakawa

Fanta® Pineapple launch in Nakawa

“Our diverse beverage portfolio reflects our dedication to meeting the preferences of Ugandans. We’re proud to offer products that bring people together, spark joy, and add flavour and deliciousness to everyday moments,” Magoola stated. 

The new flavour is now widely available at grocery stores, superettes, and spaza shops nationwide, standing alongside iconic favourites such as FANTA® Orange and ensuring that the brand continues to inspire unforgettable moments of deliciousness for consumers across the nation.

Update me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.