King Oyo leads Royal Tour to kick off Ekyooto Ha Mpango festival

The four-day event began with a royal tour led by His Majesty Rukirabasaija Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, alongside HRH Princess Ruth Nsemere Komuntale Akiiki and Her Royal Majesty Queen Dr. Best Olimi Kemigisa Akiiki.

The Ekyooto Ha Mpango Festival commenced in Fort Portal on September 10, 2025, with a focus on celebrating Tooro Kingdom's culture, heritage, and agricultural sector.

Ekyooto Ha Mpango Festival commenced in Fort Portal

The tour's first stop was the King Oyo Model Farm, an initiative in Bugaaki Sub-county that embodies the King's vision for a modern, self-reliant Tooro.

The farm demonstrates how traditional farming wisdom can be integrated with contemporary techniques, offering a path to prosperity for young people in the region. The visit highlighted the importance of agriculture as a foundation for both heritage and future growth.

Following the farm, the royal tour proceeded to the Kiko Tea Plantation. This site, managed by Rwenzori Commodities Limited, showcases Tooro's history with tea cultivation, a practice that dates back to the colonial era and thrives today due to the area's climate and soil.

The visit provided guests with insight into the process of tea production, reinforcing Tooro's position as a major agricultural producer in Uganda.

The day concluded with a series of formal events. Hon. Alex Ruhunda hosted a luncheon for the guests, which was followed by a Presidential CEO Forum Dinner at Karuzika Palace.

The dinner brought together over 500 CEOs, providing a platform for networking among Uganda's business community. The festival is supported by a number of key partners, including the Uganda Tourism Board, MTN, and Pilsner Lager. The event not only serves as a cultural celebration but also aims to promote tourism and the agricultural potential of the Tooro region.

Royal Tour: Led by King Oyo, Princess Ruth Komuntale, and Queen Dr. Best Olimi.

Agricultural Showcases: The King Oyo Model Farm and the Kiko Tea Plantation were visited to highlight the region's agricultural practices and potential.

Business Networking: The Presidential CEO Forum Dinner brought together over 500 CEOs to foster connections among business leaders.

The Ekyooto Ha Mpango Festival continues until September 13, celebrating the rich culture of Tooro while promoting its economic opportunities.

