5 hair growth myths and facts

There are a lot of myths and false beliefs about growing longer hair.

When it comes to hair growth, a lot of misinformation is spread because many people are desperate to have longer hair.

Let’s separate the myths from the facts.

Myth 1: Plucking grey hairs cause more to grow

Grey hairs do not increase because they are plucked [philiadephiasun]

Fact: It is believed that if you pluck one grey, many more grow in its place. Grey hairs are caused by a decrease in melanin production and by genetics and not by plucking or refusing to pluck your grey hairs.

Myth 2: Cutting off your hair makes it grow longer

Fact: It makes sense to cut off your hair if it has become damaged and begin the process of growth again, but if nothing is wrong with your hair and you decide to cut it, it is unlikely that you will notice any major changes.

However, regular trimming of split ends is important if you want to have more healthy hair.

Split ends make your hair appear as if it isn't growing at all. It is much better to cut split ends periodically for healthier looking hair.

Myth 3: Do not wash or shampoo your hair if you want it to grow

Fact: Regular and frequent use of shampoo is not good for your hair but not using shampoo at all? Well, that is downright false.

Washing your hair with shampoo helps to remove excess oil, product build-up and dirt from your scalp and that makes your hair look healthy and manageable. It also makes conditioning easier.

Myth 4: You can get longer hair by the food you eat

The food you eat plays a big role in your hair growth. Drinking plenty of water, eating a lot of protein and a balanced diet full of fruits and vegetables will do wonders for your hair. Protein is important for hair growth.

Myth 5: Protective hairstyle keep your hair from breaking

Always loosening and plaiting your hair isn’t good if you want your hair to grow.

However, some people feel like if they do certain protective hairstyles like twists or braids it would prevent hair breakage but this is not always the case.

Firstly, some so-called protective hairstyles at your front hair and lead to bald patches. Secondly, while your hair is cocooned in a protective hairstyle, you do not wash, shampoo and oil it as you should. By the time you loosen it, your hair is dried, dirty and full of dandruff.