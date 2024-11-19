Today in History: Kabaka Mutesa II turns 18, crowned king

It was on these two days that the Uganda Protectorate witnessed the coming of age and coronation ceremonies of the 18-year-old Sir Edward Frederick William David Walugembe Mutebi Luwangula Mutesa II KBE (which means Knight Commander of the British Empire).

He was installed as Kabaka of the Buganda kingdom at Budo, Uganda. Kabaka means emissary, as Kabaka Mutesa said in his 1967 book Desecration of My Kingdom.

Budo, the place where Buganda’s kings are crowned, is located in Busiro County, Wakiso District, off of the Kampala-Masaka Highway.

According to the Buddo Hill Wikipedia page, the cultural coronation site, where the Kabaka of Buganda is enthroned in a traditional ceremony is located on Buddo Hill and is known as Naggalabi Buddo.

The hill is also the location of several elementary, middle and high schools, including King's College, Budo, a prestigious mixed boarding high school, attended by Buganda's Kings starting with Captain Sir Daudi Chwa II, the thirty-fourth (34th) Kabaka of the Kingdom of Buganda, who reigned between 1897 and 1939. Buddo is the indigenous name for Budo.

Back to the coronation: According to the archives, the Kabaka gave his first official Levee on November 18. The first ceremony was a Thanksgiving Service in Namirembe Cathedral. Sir Charles Dundas, Governor of Uganda was present.

European and African officials of note were decked out in gala dress; they filled the cathedral with a mosaic of light and merriment. Music was provided by the King's African Rifles band.

The swearing-in ceremony took place outside the Kabaka's palace grounds at the Lubiri (Mengo place) and was witnessed by Sir Charles Dundas. A tea party in the Palace Gardens followed.

On Buddo Hill, many of the Kabaka's people were gathered to see him. Coronation rites were carried out and the Kabaka took the Oath before his subjects that he would govern with probity and fealty to the laws instituted by His Majesty’s Government, as the British Government was known as under George VI (Albert Frederick Arthur George; 14 December 1895 – 6 February 1952).