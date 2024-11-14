Book Review: Ann Handley's 'Everybody writes'

Handley says that if one is to write effectively, one must understand that writing is a skill. It can be honed by continuous effort. She argues that anybody can improve their writing, but they must put in the work.

This, I might add, is evidence that writing is a discipline, too. That’s because if one is to develop a skill, it comes with practice. And practice comes with a regimen.

Some writers prefer to write in the morning, others at other times of the day. It is the time one chooses and sticks to that defines their discipline and creates the habit of writing well.

Understanding Your Audience

The author also advises any would-be writer to understand their audience, not by taking a shot in the dark. That is guesswork. Instead, a writer must be intentional about learning the needs and preferences of their readers.

If they understand this, they will know what words and infections jibe with the readers’ interests and thereby increase their engagement, if online, and page-turning, if offline.

Handley reminds us that writing is rewriting. So it is okay if a writer’s first draft falls short of what they deem readable or enjoyable.

Consistency and Value in Writing

They must write over and over in order to add the layers that come with nuanced writing dot the i's and cross the t's so as to tauten their work. It is also important to know that a writer cannot get it right in a single go.

They must allow the drafting process to guide their writing while guiding the process.

As they acknowledge that writing, to borrow an old expression, is one per cent inspiration and ninety-nine per cent is perspiration, partly due to verbal constipation (writer’s block).

The author also said that readers like to pore over writings which resonate with their values, reflect their worldview and are useful in their day-to-day lives, as well as the broad sweep of their existence.

If the content lacks such value, it fails to connect and engage the audience.

She also tells us about the importance of consistency when it comes to writing, nay, anything we do.