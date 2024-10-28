Tindi Veronica reveals how she beat cancer

While appearing on Spark TV, Tindi, a mother of three, shared how she managed to beat cancer, which she discovered after arriving early at work and deciding to participate in health checks being conducted at her workplace.

Following the screening, the health personnel informed her that she had cervical cancer. Fortunately, she received timely treatment, allowing for a quick recovery, as the cancer was detected in its early stages.

“While working at KFM, I decided to arrive at the office early. Upon arrival, I found medical personnel conducting health checks on staff. I decided to participate in the screening, and I was shocked to learn that I had cervical cancer, but I recovered with treatment.”

Veronica also spoke about her struggles with smoking. Additionally, she urged young people to join the drama and acting profession.

Tindi emphasised that Fun Factory Uganda produces clean content, free from tribalistic jokes and discrimination. She advised young talents to create humour without relying on sexual innuendos or targeting specific individuals.

As a seasoned media personality and comedienne, Veronica calls upon young talents to enter the acting industry.