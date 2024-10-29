Does your vagina have a bad smell? See 5 home remedies to freshen it up

Vaginal odours can sometimes indicate infections, like sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) or some poor lifestyle choices.

While it is recommended to see a doctor or gynaecologist, these home remedies may fix it in the interim.

Why does your vagina smell bad?

The fishy smell is also often associated with bacterial vaginosis. Bacterial vaginosis can cause a strong, fishy odour after sexual intercourse, possibly due to semen interacting with vaginal fluid.

Trichomoniasis, a sexually transmitted infection, can cause the vagina to have a pungent fishy odour.

A forgotten tampon or other foreign object in the vagina can cause rotting smells.

Remove the object immediately to prevent toxic shock syndrome, a fatal condition caused by bacteria releasing toxins.

Urine spills, sweat and yeast infection can also give your vagina a chemical, musty or yeasty smell.

Home remedies to fix vaginal odour

1. Raw Garlic

It has many antibacterial and antifungal properties and is a source of fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants.

Garlic strengthens the immune system and balances intestinal flora, which reduces the incidence of vaginal odour.

You can buy capsules of raw garlic oil in pharmacies or natural health stores to avoid the mouth odour that comes from chewing garlic.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

One effective way to get rid of vaginal smell is to use vinegar, especially apple cider vinegar; it helps eliminate pollutants that cause fishy smells.

Its antibacterial qualities and acidic nature aid in the destruction of bacteria that cause odours.

You can drink two tablespoons of vinegar in lukewarm water or have an apple cider vinegar bath once a day till the odour is eliminated.

3. Guava Leaves Sitz Bath

Guava leaves contain antibiotic properties, aiding in treating vaginal infections.

Boil one litre of water, add guava leaves, infuse for 3 to 5 minutes, strain, and place in a basin.

When it is cool, sit on the basin without clothes to cleanse the genital area two to three times a day.

4. Baking Soda

Baking soda can be used to adjust your body's pH level. Just soak for around 20 minutes after adding a half cup of baking soda to your bath water, or simply drink baking soda in a glass of warm water.

5. Pineapple

Many anecdotals prove that pineapple eliminates vaginal odour.

However, no scientific evidence exists. You can include raw pineapple and drink one or two glasses of juice daily.