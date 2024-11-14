'Control your fans,' Gravity Omutujju tells Bobi Wine

Omutujju says that Bobi Wine’s supporters attacked his late mother, while Bobi let it happen. Yet he had the power to stop them. Omutujju’s mother passed away last month due to high blood pressure and diabetes.

"It's fine for fans to critique my music, but if someone's parent is suffering, it's your duty to encourage your followers to lessen their attacks, especially if you have the power to influence them," Omutujju stated.

He added, "Don't wait until someone has passed away to express your condolences. You could have addressed the issues that caused her distress and made it clear that she was not involved, directing the criticism towards me instead of my mother."

Ongoing Feud

While Omutujju might have a point, the public was not buying it. To industry watchers, Omutujju was just playing politics.

By going after the leader of NUP, Omutujju was really supporting the efforts of President Museveni. This support might be explicit or implicit, but the result was the same. President Museveni did not stand in his way. And Ugandans boycotted his show en mass.

Flopped show

“I can never forget the 7th of September in my life because of the “Embaga Ya IsmaN’Amina” concert I had at Lugogo Cricket Oval. That show was a huge flop. I didn’t get the turn-up that I expected. Even the extras that I had, were crowned by the Masaka extra show. The show was also a flop that almost sent me into depression. For sure Masaka treated me so badly,” Omutujju confessed.

While Omutujju was still licking his wounds, Bobi announced that he would be running for president once again in 2026.