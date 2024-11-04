Quincy Jones, legendary record producer, dead at 91

- Quincy Jones, 91, died in his home in Bel Air on Sunday night.
- Jones is best known for producing Michael Jackson's early albums and has won 28 Grammy Awards.
- The cause of his death has not been confirmed.
Jones, a 28-time Grammy Award winner, was best known for producing Michael Jackson's best-selling album, "Thriller." In his seven-decade career, he collaborated with Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, and Betty Carter, among others.
He was surrounded by his children, his siblings, and close family at the time of his death, Robinson said.
"Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him. He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones' heart will beat for eternity," the statement read.
His family requested privacy during this time of mourning and asked that donations be made to The Jazz Foundation of America in lieu of flowers.
Read more here.