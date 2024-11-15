Pastor Bugingo urged to take break from pulpit

This follows a controversial and ominous prayer that has sparked widespread backlash.

Bishop Nathan Ibrahim Turyagenda of Mbarara’s Day Star Cathedral suggested that the pastor might be emotionally and physically exhausted, advising him to take time off to recover.

“We all get tired because we are human beings. When you are tired, you rest. Take a trip to South Africa, Abu Dhabi, or the UK. You have the money and pastors who can manage in your absence,” he said.

The appeal came after Bugingo’s shocking prayer, which called for dire consequences, including death and madness, on Ugandans who had criticised him on social media or spoken ill of his delayed church construction project.

Ominous Prayer Sparks Controversy

During a recent sermon, Pastor Bugingo prayed for harsh punishment against his detractors.

"Those who celebrate our downfall, send them to their graves. Make them run mad, let them perish in accidents, let them drown in lakes, explode their hearts; kill them. Let their homes never run out of dead bodies,” he prayed.

The prayer has been widely criticised on social media and among religious leaders, who have described it as uncharacteristic of a man of God.

Bishop Ibrahim expressed his shock, saying, “That was an ominous prayer; even I as a pastor was frightened when I heard it. That prayer is harsh and unexpected from a man of God.”

The incident has raised concerns about Bugingo's emotional state, with many pointing to the possibility of burnout due to the pressures of ministry.

Call for Forgiveness and Reflection

Bishop Ibrahim further appealed to Pastor Bugingo to adopt a spirit of forgiveness instead of anger.

Referring to the example of Jesus Christ, he said, “Jesus forgave those who crucified him. Those who insulted you and said bad things about Salt Media, why have you not prayed for their forgiveness?”

He also highlighted how exhaustion could lead spiritual leaders to speak out of emotion rather than scripture.

“The first sign that you are exhausted is that you no longer care about what comes out of your mouth, whether it is lined up with scripture or not,” he added.

The controversy surrounding Pastor Bugingo’s prayer has sparked a broader conversation about the mental well-being of religious leaders and the need for reflection, rest, and forgiveness in the face of challenges.