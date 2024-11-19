I’ve hit rock bottom: Former Miss Curvy Belinda Nansasi pleads for help

Speaking on Bukedde TV on Tuesday morning, the 2019 contest winner revealed the challenges she has faced since her victory in the controversial beauty pageant, which failed to deliver on its promises.

A Contest Full of Unfulfilled Promises

The Miss Curvy Uganda contest, launched in 2019, was mired in controversy from the start.

Marketed as a celebration of curvaceous women, the pageant faced backlash from women's rights groups and critics who claimed it objectified women.

The event drew further criticism after it emerged that many of the prizes promised to participants were not delivered.

Nansasi, who emerged as the inaugural winner, disclosed that she was promised a car as part of her prize.

“I took photos with the car, and they told me they would give it to me the following morning, but they never did,” she explained.

According to her, there was no cash prize either, and her hopes of gaining endorsements from the win were dashed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit shortly after the contest.

“ By the time we came out of the pandemic, I had lost everything,” she lamented.

Struggling as a Single Mother

Now a single mother of an eight-year-old, Nansasi shared how her boutique business on Entebbe Road collapsed during the pandemic.

Without other sources of income, she resorted to doing laundry for her neighbours in Buwaate, a physically demanding job she performs without basic equipment like a washing machine.

“I am living hand to mouth. I wash my neighbours’ clothes, but I need a washing machine because the work is too much—handwashing, lifting, and drying clothes is backbreaking,” she said.

Despite her struggles, Nansasi maintains a fighting spirit but acknowledges that the burden has become overwhelming.

She also revealed the personal losses she has endured, including the death of her mother last year and estrangement from her sisters.

A Cry for Public Support

During her emotional plea, Nansasi appealed for support from well-wishers, specifically requesting help to acquire a washing machine or drier to ease her workload.

“If someone could help buy me a washing machine or drier, it would be very helpful,” she said.

Nansasi stressed that she is not embarrassed to publicly acknowledge her struggles, noting that her difficult circumstances as a former public figure have left her no choice but to seek assistance.