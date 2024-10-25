Daniella Atim reveals she has restraining order against Chameleone

Below is her full post [Some parts have been slightly edited to remove typos & grammatical mistakes; original version can be seen in screenshots in the body of the story]:

SOCIAL MEDIA IS PRETTY FAKE SO HERE ARE SOME REAL FACTS ABOUT ME (to motivate some woman [sic] out there into taking [sic] action)

1. Mentally and emotionally checked out of my abusive marriage in 2016 and actively started planning while keeping up appearances(it’s dangerous to let them know you are done)

2. Took a 6months trip to familiarise myself with what would be my new life and that same year I gathered my most precious heartbeats and I was gone forever in 2018.

3. Left no trace of suspicion as I walked out with only what I had on my body and camped at my brother’s for a while as I planned my exit, told my brother the morning of the trip cos I did not want anyone talking me out of it.

4. Stayed at a friend's house and did all types of odd jobs for a couple of months with my baby on my back as I waited for legal authorization to work.

5. Worked 2 full-time jobs, sometimes leaving for days without returning home. My then 14-year-old son would stay in charge of his siblings in my absence.

6. Things started getting better and I Enrolled all my 5 kids in private schools … a great church and school community that has since been our family.

7. Became a homeowner in 2021. And in the same year, I also pressed charges against individuals and businesses who have been finally charged with felony in the federal court.

8. I secured a restraining order against my EX in 2023 after he threatened me in my own space. And I went no contact as well.

9. Currently working on earning licensure to become a business owner. Baby steps in the right direction.

10. I also allowed myself to feel loved again.