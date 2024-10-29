Amooti Omubalanguzi advocates for friendly parenting

Renowned for his humorous outlook on life, Amooti encourages parents to foster open and friendly relationships with their children. This approach seems to reflect his own relationship with his daughter, Coco Must Shine, a popular TikTok content creator.

Amooti believes that being overly strict with children can stifle their potential and prevent them from fully expressing their talents.

“Parents should be friends to their children and not instill fear in the name of respect. Children already know you are the parent, so there’s no need to create an intimidating atmosphere,” Amooti explained.