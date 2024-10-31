Mitooma farmer bags Shs 50 Million in Laga Swagga campaign

The campaign by Uganda Breweries which lasted for three months, saw thousands of participants across the country walk away with various rewards, including cash prizes, airtime, and other exciting incentives.

Kyokusiima shared her disbelief and joy during the prize handover.

“I only joined to get airtime, but now see what Uganda Breweries has rewarded me with—life-changing money,” she said.

“I’ve always enjoyed Uganda Waragi, but I never imagined I would win such a big amount. I thank UBL for this opportunity and encourage others to keep participating while drinking responsibly.”

Other winners

The event also celebrated other winners, including Kavuma Matthews, who secured UGX 2.5 million, and Buyondo Douglas, who walked away with UGX 500,000.

The awarding ceremony turned into a momentous occasion, highlighting the success of the Laga Swagga campaign.

Hillary Baguma, UBL’s Brand Manager for Mainstream Spirits, expressed satisfaction with the campaign’s impact.

“The major goal of the Laga Swagga promotion has been to celebrate and give back to our loyal consumers, and we are thrilled with the overwhelming response,” Baguma said.

“Our consumers are passionate about our brands, and this campaign has allowed us to engage with them in a meaningful way.”

The campaign has played a key role in promoting UBL’s popular spirits brands, including Uganda Waragi, Coconut, Lemon, Ginger, Bond 7, and Gilbeys. It emphasised responsible drinking while simultaneously offering attractive rewards to loyal consumers.

Francis Nyende, UBL’s Marketing Manager for Mainstream Spirits, also reflected on the campaign's positive reception.

“Laga Swagga has been a truly remarkable promotion, and the feedback from consumers has been outstanding,” he remarked.

“Our mission has always been to celebrate our customers. Susan Kyokusiima’s win is a testament to our commitment to rewarding and engaging our loyal consumers.”