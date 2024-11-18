Top enterprising students get project funding in Kuza campaign

The campaign, launched in September 2024, aimed to foster financial literacy and social entrepreneurship among secondary school students.

The challenge culminated in a showcase event at Kabojja International School, where students demonstrated their innovative ideas and received seed funding to turn their projects into reality.

Equipping Students with Financial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Over the course of the campaign championed by Liberty Life Insurance, students received hands-on training sessions and guidance to develop viable business proposals that tackle pressing societal issues.

With the assistance of experts, including mentors from the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), students refined their ideas, honing essential financial management and problem-solving skills.

Each project pitched during the event addressed key community challenges, from improving access to education and healthcare to promoting environmental sustainability and leveraging technology for social impact.

Seed Funding for Winning Projects

To support the implementation of these projects, each winning team was awarded UGX 2 million in seed funding.

Additionally, mentorship opportunities were provided to ensure that students have the necessary support to transition their ideas into impactful social enterprises.

The initiative recognised the importance of empowering students with financial discipline and entrepreneurial skills early in life.

"This challenge was about more than starting businesses. It was about equipping young people with skills to thrive in the business world while making a positive impact in their communities," said Joseph Almeida, Managing Director of Liberty Life Assurance Uganda.

Kabojja International School Deputy Headteacher Divine Vhovha commended the program, saying, "The Kuza School Challenge has not only instilled critical skills in our students but also broadened their perspective on meaningful community contributions."

One standout participant, Jovita Namakula, founder of the online voting platform Vortex, expressed her gratitude after her project received seed funding.