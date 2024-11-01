CCBU distribution partner celebrates growth

This marks a major leap for Bronze Logistics, which has expanded from its former 116-square-metre rented warehouse to a self-owned, state-of-the-art facility.

CCBU General Manager Melkamu Abebe officiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony, acknowledging the partnership's growth and the impact of strategic collaboration.

“Our partnership with Bronze Logistics shows what can be achieved when vision meets opportunity,” Abebe said.

“This new warehouse sets the stage for greater efficiency and allows Bronze Logistics to meet growing customer demand. At CCBU, we aim to create value for all our stakeholders – communities, consumers, customers, suppliers, employees, government, and shareholders.”

Abebe emphasised CCBU’s commitment to empowering business partners through sustainable growth initiatives. “Our Route-to-Market strategy ensures a smooth flow of products from production to final consumption. We help our partners grow sustainably while delivering excellent service that guarantees product availability,” he added.

Bronze Logistics, which became an OCCD in late 2023, has rapidly emerged as a successful distributor, adhering to CCBU’s world-class operational standards.

The company’s expansion was facilitated by CCBU's robust support, including access to credit, sales staff training, and advancements in digital technology. These initiatives have enabled Bronze Logistics to optimise real-time tracking and manage operations more effectively.

Geoffrey Kisitu, the proprietor of Bronze Logistics, expressed his appreciation and optimism for the future.

“What started as a small operation has grown beyond our expectations. The support and capacity-building from CCBU have allowed us to dream bigger,” Kisitu stated.

“With this new warehouse and advanced digital tools, we are ready to serve more customers and become a leading distributor in the region.”

The new facility and enhanced digital readiness position Bronze Logistics to exceed its 2024 performance targets. The expansion underscores the role of modern warehousing and technology in driving business success and operational efficiency.

Highlighting CCBU's broader impact, Abebe noted, “With over 96 OCCDs across Uganda, CCBU’s focus remains on empowering partners to reach new heights. Through continuous capability building, operational support, and an unwavering commitment to customer-centricity, we strive to partner for growth with all our distributors.”