Why 1 in 3 people in this generation will never get married in their lifetime

The Institute of Family Studies reports that 1 in 3 people in this generation will never get married.

In 1967, 85% of 25-year-old women and 75% of 25-year-old men were married at least once. In 1920, those numbers were 70% and 50%, respectively.

Today, only 20% of 25-year-old women and 23% of 25-year-old men have ever been married—close to the lowest levels ever recorded for marriage rates.

Fewer 35- and 45-year-olds are married today than ever before. For example, only 60% of 35-year-old men are currently married, compared to 90% in 1980.

This trend shows that many people are waiting to marry, even after their prime.

Unfortunately, the trend of declining marriage rates is likely to continue. While the decrease in marriages at age 25 may be slowing down, the impact of past delays in marriage will still affect older age groups.

As a result, it's possible that by 2050, one-third of 45-year-olds (currently around 18 or 19 years old) will remain unmarried. Here’s why fewer people are getting married:

Here’s why fewer people are getting married

Financial constraint

Weddings, marriage, and raising children are expensive. Many educated people prefer to achieve financial stability before tying the knot.

Time spent on education and career growth

Most people spend significant time in school and then focus on securing a good job. By the time they achieve this—often in their late 20s—their opportunities to meet new people may have diminished.

Freedom of choice

In the past, societal and cultural norms often left people with no choice but to marry. Today, individuals have the freedom to decide whether they want to marry at all.

Decline in arranged marriages

Believe it or not, the absence of arranged marriages can make choosing a partner more challenging. Young people now face decision paralysis or uncertainty about who to choose.

In earlier times, love wasn’t always the most critical factor; marriages were often based on convenience or practicality.

Fear of commitment

Some people fear commitment and are unwilling to be ‘tied down’ by the responsibilities and expectations of marriage.

Past trauma and fear of divorce

Many young people have been affected by past relationships, their parents' troubled marriages, or stories of failed relationships.

This can leave them hesitant or emotionally unprepared for marriage or even stable relationships.