Why national ID renewal exercise has been postponed for another year

The mass renewal of national identification cards has been delayed again, with the Ministry of Internal Affairs extending the validity of expired National IDs by one year.

The government cited the need for additional time to implement enhanced security features and tackle emerging challenges as reasons for the extension.

Initially scheduled for June to September 2024, the renewal exercise was first postponed to October 2025. Now, the new extension allows citizens more time before renewing their IDs.

In a statement, General David Muhoozi, the State Minister for Internal Affairs, reassured the public that preparations for the renewal exercise are well underway.

“The necessary equipment has already been procured, and staff training on its use is ongoing,” he stated.

The minister also highlighted ongoing efforts to upgrade the National Security Information System (NSIS) with advanced technology, aiming to enhance the security features of the new national IDs.

During a recent plenary session, MPs raised concerns about the slow progress of the renewal process and the continued reliance on physical IDs.

Rukiga County MP Roland Bish Ndyomugyenyi called for a complete digitalisation of the ID renewal system, emphasising its potential to improve efficiency. Similarly, Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa criticised the financial strain on taxpayers in funding the exercise and urged the government to explore alternative solutions.

In response, General Muhoozi assured MPs that digital IDs are under development. He explained that these would lower costs for citizens and address challenges related to expired IDs. He further emphasised the government’s commitment to streamlining the renewal process.