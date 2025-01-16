What you need to know about 2026 general election schedule in Uganda

The Electoral Commission of Uganda has released a revised roadmap detailing the schedule for the 2025/2026 general elections.

This timeline outlines the key activities and deadlines required to ensure a smooth electoral process.

The process began on Wednesday, August 6, 2024, with the demarcation of constituencies and electoral areas, as well as the reorganisation of polling stations, an activity that will run until Friday, August 16.

The updated constituencies, electoral areas, and their polling stations were displayed from Friday, September 20, 2024, to Friday, October 11, 2024, at sub-counties and parishes.

Complaints arising from the demarcation exercise were to be addressed between Friday, September 27, 2024, and Saturday, October 26, 2024.

The voter registration process was to run Friday, January 3, 2025, to Sunday, January 25, 2025. During this period, voters can update their details at their respective parishes or wards, and registers for special interest groups, including the youth, persons with disabilities, older persons, workers, and the UPDF, will be compiled.

The national voters’ register will be displayed at polling stations from Friday, April 18, 2025, to Thursday, May 8, 2025. This will be followed by the display of tribunal recommendations from Friday, May 9, 2025, to Monday, May 19, 2025.

Nominations for candidates for village special interest group (SIG) committees, including older persons, persons with disabilities, and youth, will take place from Monday, June 2, 2025, to Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Similarly, nominations for sub-county SIGs committees will occur on Monday, July 14, 2025, and Tuesday, July 15, 2025. District and city SIGs committee nominations will follow on Monday, August 11, 2025, and Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

The nominations for local government candidates, including SIG representatives, will happen from Wednesday, September 3, 2025, to Friday, September 12, 2025. Parliamentary candidates will be nominated on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, and Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Presidential candidates will submit their nominations on Thursday, October 2, 2025, and Friday, October 3, 2025. The process concludes in December 2025, with the nomination of SIG representatives for local governments taking place between Monday, December 8, 2025, and Friday, December 12, 2025.

Polling for presidential, parliamentary, and local government elections, including SIG representatives, will begin on Monday, January 12, 2026, and conclude on Monday, February 9, 2026.