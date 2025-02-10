Uganda Police to arrest former DPC who transformed into a woman

The Uganda Police Force has confirmed its intention to arrest former Divisional Police Commander (DPC) Samuel Ebwang, following viral photos suggesting he has undergone a gender transformation.

The former senior police officer, who previously served in Wandegeya, Nsangi, and Buyende, is alleged to have deserted the force before relocating abroad.

Speaking on Monday morning, Uganda Police Spokesperson Kiruuma Rusoke stated that Ebwang’s gender identity would only be confirmed upon arrest.

Viral Photos Spark Controversy

Photos of Ebwang’s apparent transformation have been circulating widely on social media.

The photos showed the former police officer with a different hairstyle, facial piercings, and a changed body structure.

According to reports, he is currently residing in Australia.

Commenting on the images, Rusoke acknowledged the claims that Ebwang had converted into a woman but remained uncertain about the process.

"The allegation is that he was converted into a female, although we cannot say definitively that he converted himself; someone else might have converted him," Rusoke stated.

The police spokesman, however, insisted that when Ebwang was last in Uganda, he was a man, and any confirmation of a gender transition would be determined once he is apprehended for desertion.

Police Declare Ebwang a Deserter

Rusoke said the Police is primarily pursuing Ebwang for desertion. He confirmed that Ebwang did not officially resign or submit any documentation before leaving the force.

"With certainty, I can confirm that he deserted because he didn't submit his resignation letter. He did not apply to leave the police force. He is indeed a deserter," Rusoke stated.

Under Uganda’s Police Act, desertion is a serious offence, and officers found guilty can face severe disciplinary action, including imprisonment.

Uganda Police Plans Next Steps

It remains unclear whether extradition efforts will be pursued, given that he is reportedly in Australia.

Rusoke maintained that once Ebwang is arrested, his current gender status will also be verified.

"Until we arrest him on allegations of deserting the force, that is when we shall establish his gender," he concluded.