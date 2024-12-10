Rights activists awarded for championing human rights

The National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders Uganda (NCHRD-U) has awarded five human rights activists from five regions of Uganda for their outstanding work in championing human rights in the country.

The awards went to human rights activists from Gulu (representing the northern region), Hoima (representing the western region), Tororo (representing the eastern region), and Buganda (representing the central region).

Some of the activists that were awarded for their tremendous work include Anna Lomonyang from the Karamoja sub-region, who was the overall winner; Christopher Opio from Hoima; Agnes Achen from Gulu; Juliet Ayoo from Tororo; and Hussein Muyinda from central Uganda (Buganda).

The awards, which took place at Speke Resort Munyonyo on Monday, November 9, were in commemoration of the annual International Human Rights Day under the theme: “Defending rights, shaping our future together.” The day is commemorated annually on November 9.

During the event, Robert R. Kirenga, the NCHRD-U Executive Director, noted that human rights defenders face enormous challenges ranging from threats, intimidation, arrests, detention, and torture as they try to seek justice. Kirenga noted that their work is crucial for achieving respect for human rights.

"Human rights defenders share the common trait of speaking truth to power in their pursuit of justice and respect for human rights. Their work is crucial to achieving respect for human rights in Uganda,” he said, adding that “the day’s theme is a reminder of our noble and collective obligation to hold states accountable by demanding the fulfilment of the tripartite obligation of respecting, protecting, and fulfilling human rights.”

Human rights violations by the Ugandan Government have drawn severe criticism. Numerous videos have captured the government's institutions, including the police, repeatedly beating up journalists and illegally detaining and torturing opposition politicians.