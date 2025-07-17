NRM Primaries: Kamuli woman MP aspirant's husband shot dead [PHOTOS]

The political climate in Kamuli District remains strained following the fatal shooting of Sowedi Egumbye, husband to Woman MP aspirant Sarah Auma, during a confrontation with police on Wednesday night.

The incident, which occurred hours before the ruling National Resistance Movement's (NRM) party primaries, has drawn scrutiny over the deployment of state security and the credibility of rural electoral processes.

Authorities reported that the shooting took place around 11pm, when a group allegedly affiliated with Auma's campaign entered the home of Buzaaya County MP Martin Muzaale by force.

Travelling in a convoy, the group reportedly drove one of their vehicles through the legislator’s gate, prompting police intervention.

Security officials recovered pangas, hammers, and other weapons from the scene, and confirmed that officers had been dispatched following an emergency alert.

Upon arrival, law enforcement allegedly found the group attempting to flee.

In efforts to disable the vehicle, shots were fired at its tyres, but Egumbye was hit in the process and later died at Kamuli General Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted.

Police stated that the operation took place well past the official campaign window, raising concerns about attempts to manipulate the primaries through violence and the illegal transportation of voters across constituencies.

Several individuals arrested on site were reportedly not local residents, with suspicions that they had been ferried in contrary to electoral law.

Although Auma had not issued a formal statement by the time of reporting, she was recently involved in a traffic accident along the Kamuli–Jinja highway, requiring hospitalisation.

The dual crises have cast a shadow over her candidacy and intensified debate about security conduct during elections.

Local sources added another layer of complexity, suggesting that Egumbye may have had previous run-ins with law enforcement.

Residents of Buwagi, his home village, claimed he had evaded multiple arrests in the past and was linked to a counterfeit currency operation, allegations that have not been independently verified.

Some community members questioned whether Egumbye’s killing was politically motivated or connected to unresolved criminal investigations.

Attempts to obtain further clarification from the police spokesperson proved unsuccessful, as calls and messages were reportedly unanswered.

Meanwhile, authorities have heightened security measures across Kamuli and other districts, warning that individuals found in breach of electoral regulations will be detained until polling concludes.