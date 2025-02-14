Museveni renews AIGP Tom Magambo's contract as CID director

President Yoweri Museveni has renewed the contract of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Tom Magambo Rwabugondo, continuing his role as Director of Criminal Investigations.

Expressing his gratitude, Magambo took to X, formerly Twitter, to thank President Museveni for the trust placed in him.

"Your Excellency, @KagutaMuseveni, I am deeply honoured and humbled by your decision to renew my contract as Director CID. My colleagues and I, @CID1_UG, appreciate your trust and confidence in our ability to contribute to strategic security and prosperity of our people," he posted.

He further acknowledged the support of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Gen Kahinda Otafiire, and the Inspector General of Police, Abbas Byakagaba.

"I also wish to thank our Minister @otafiire_k and the @igp_ug1 for the leadership and guidance, as we strive to build a CID that will serve our people for many years. Psalms 33:12," he added.

On January 25, 2022, President Museveni appointed Maj Tom Magambo as the head of the Police Criminal Investigations Directorate. The appointment raised eyebrows within security circles, as Magambo was then a Private in the UPDF. The President subsequently promoted him to the rank of Major.