Meet the female presidential candidates

Two women have so far declared interest in running for the presidency.

The nomination of presidential candidates will take place from 23–24 September 2025.

Peace Merisha Akello

Akello Peace Merisha, a recent graduate of Kyambogo University, is fast emerging as a powerful voice in Uganda’s political and activist circles.

Raised in a politically tense region, her experiences shaped her commitment to speaking up for the marginalised, especially women and youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her breakthrough came during a campus debate where her bold stance on gender parity gained national attention.

Forgoing the corporate route, Peace embraced grassroots activism, organising school outreaches, community dialogues, and digital campaigns tackling gender-based violence, corruption, and health care issues.

She is a staunch advocate for women’s rights and mentors teenage girls in leadership and reproductive health.

Known for her fearless commentary, she has declared her interest in contesting in Uganda’s 2026 elections.

Political analysts already regard her as one of the country’s most promising future leaders. Peace stands as a symbol of a new generation, authentic, unbought, and unafraid to challenge the system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her journey is just beginning, but her impact is undeniable.

Yvonne Mpambara

Yvonne Mpambara, 33, holds a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University and a Master of Laws from the University of East London.

Born in Kanungu and raised in Kabale District, she has a background as a social justice lawyer.

She has declared her candidacy for the presidency of Uganda for the 2026–2031 term, presenting it as a bold step towards national renewal, healing, justice, and prosperity for all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yvonne advocates a leadership shift, where power returns to the people through elections or people-led political pressure and social movements.

Her vision centres on representing all Ugandans, including women and youth, persons with disabilities, veterans, feminists, farmers, boda boda riders, creatives, sex workers, gig economy workers, medics, and all those living hand-to-mouth.

She particularly champions those marginalised, discriminated against, or persecuted for speaking truth to power.

Rejecting extravagant campaigns, Yvonne vows not to misuse public funds on empty rallies or political gimmicks, instead calling on Ugandans to #ShiftThePower and challenge the entrenched political culture.

She seeks to end what she describes as the “old game of politics” and usher in an inclusive, accountable government.