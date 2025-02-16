Kizza Besigye rushed to clinic in wheel chair

Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye has been rushed to a clinic in Bugolobi.

"Amidst Very heavy security deployment, Dr. Besigye has been brought to a clinic at Bugolobi village Mall. The Clinic is called The Clinic on the 3rd floor of the Mall. He was being pushed in a wheel chair," MP Francis Mwijukye posted on X on Sunday evening.

Earlier today, the family of Col Dr Kizza Besigye aired concern after receiving what they called a “disturbing request” from the Uganda Prisons Service.

The Prison authorities, the family says, phoned in asking them to send his personal doctor. This comes after weeks of reports indicating that Besigye, a long-time opposition leader, has been denied medical care while in detention.

Dr. Besigye’s in-laws addressed a press conference on Sunday afternoon where they made the revelation.

The members who signed the statement included Mrs. Winnie Byanyima’s siblings namely, Edith, Olivia, Martha, Anthony, and Abraham. "We, the family of Besigye, bring this statement saddened because of our person who was abducted, brought here, and locked up illegally,” said Edith Byanyima.

“In the last few days, we got a phone call from Uganda Prisons asking that we bring his personal doctor, yet these are the same people who were refusing him access to medical care.

“Now they want his doctor. What has scared us is that we think his condition is worsening.

”No official denial, no bureaucratic obfuscation, no political maneuvering will obscure this truth. History will judge this moment, and it will judge you for choosing to subvert justice for political expedience.”

The family further warned President Yoweri Museveni, holding him responsible for whatever happens to Dr Besigye.