Kenzo accused of fueling election malpractice in Kawempe

Hanifah Karadi, an NRM-leaning independent candidate in the Kawempe North by-election, has raised alarm over alleged plans by the ruling party to manipulate the election.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement meeting organised by the Electoral Commission on Friday, Karadi accused the NRM of planning ballot-stuffing ahead of election day.

She also claimed that individuals within the military have infiltrated the election process, intimidating and harassing candidates, including herself.

The meeting, attended by various candidates and security officials, including RPC Kampala North Moses Nanoka, was meant to address concerns over election integrity.

Kenzo’s Alleged Role in Election Tampering

Karadi singled out singer Eddy Kenzo, alleging that he had prematurely declared an NRM victory before the election had even taken place.

“Even the other day, musician Eddy Kenzo spoke publicly that they were going to vote for the NRM on the day before the elections,” she said

“Imagine that; we are here preparing but it’s like we are wasting time,” she lamented.

It remains unclear when Kenzo made the alleged statements, though he has previously expressed support for fellow musician and candidate Kalifa Aganaga, wishing him luck in the race.

His reported remarks, however, have raised concerns about the possible influence of high-profile figures in swaying public perception ahead of the election.

Security Forces Accused of Intimidation

Karadi further alleged that a covert security group, led by Major Emma Kutesa, has been working to interfere in the electoral process.

“There is a shadowy security clique led by one Major Emma Kutesa which is taking over the election process. That officer has come to disorganise Kawempe North,” she claimed.

She also mentioned threats from another security officer, Maj Moses Kashoma of the Special Forces Command (SFC), saying that she has faced daily intimidation.

“Even on the nomination day, I had to use a different car because they were preparing to abduct me,” Karadi revealed.