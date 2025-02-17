Kasangati security guard makes off with Shs 79M from his boss on Valentine’s

Police in Kasangati have in detention Joseph Ndamuwa, a security guard who allegedly robbed his employer of Shs 79 million on Valentines Day.

The boss was reportedly preparing to take the money for banking at Standard Chartered Bank.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire, the incident occurred at Mukaddwe Hardware in Wakiso District.

Police received a report that Ndamuwa, who was attached to Detailed Security Services, took advantage of his position to execute the robbery.

Escape and Swift Police Response

Eyewitnesses reported that after seizing the large sum of money, Ndamuwa quickly fled the scene on a motorcycle, leaving his stunned employer and colleagues behind.

However, police officers in Kasangati acted swiftly, launching a hot pursuit that ended at Naalya Roundabout, where the suspect was intercepted.

During his arrest, officers recovered Shs 70,545,000 in cash, alongside a gun with two rounds of ammunition.

He was immediately transported back to Kasangati Police Station, where he is currently detained.

Police Investigations Ongoing

While authorities successfully retrieved most of the stolen money, investigations are still underway to locate the missing balance.