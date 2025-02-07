Judicial Service Commission distances itself from new 'Museveni judicial appointments'

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has distanced itself from recent publications regarding judicial appointments.

The Commission cautioned the public on Friday that official communications should only be considered valid if disseminated through its authorised channels.

The Commission categorically dismissed the reports carried in the media about the appointment of Deputy Chief Justice, Justices of the Supreme Court, Justices of the Court of Appeal, and Judges of the High Court.

It also addressed claims regarding the re-appointment of Lady Justice Bukirwa Faridah Shamilah.

“The Judicial Service Commission wishes to disassociate itself from these publications,” the statement read in part.

It was reported last night that President Yoweri Museveni appointed Justice Zeija Flavian as the new Deputy Chief Justice, replacing outgoing Justice Richard Buteera.

Justice Muzamiru Kibeedi Mutangula was reportedly named a Justice of the Supreme Court, alongside eight Justices appointed to the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal appointees were listed as Lady Justice Ketra Kitariisibwa Katunguka, Lady Justice Sabiiti Cornelia Kakooza, Stella Alibateese, Lady Justice Florence Nakacwa, Byaruhanga Jesse Rugyema, Musisi John Mike, Justice Ssekaana Musa, and Lady Justice Nambayo Esta.

The JSC clarified however, that it is not associated with the publications regarding these appointments.

The Commission reaffirmed that all official communications should be obtained through its formal platforms, including its X (formerly Twitter) account (@JSCUganda), its official website (www.jsc.go.ug), and official letterhead correspondence.