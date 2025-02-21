Government proposes social media contest to promote Uganda image

The Ugandan government is exploring the idea of launching a national social media competition to encourage positive storytelling about the country.

The proposal was revealed by Amina Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, during the official launch of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Policy in Kampala.

Zawedde called on Ugandans to post uplifting content about their country, arguing that negative portrayals often deter foreign investors and tourists.

She suggested that Uganda could borrow a page from the Philippines, where different regions compete to share the most positive content about their country, in a move that has helped boost their global image.

Speaking at the event, Zawedde urged Ugandans, especially young people, to rethink how they use social media. She noted that while many enjoy posting sensational or negative content, such posts often create a misleading impression of Uganda to outsiders.

"We are urging you not to post things that bring disrepute to Uganda because we know that this is what you like to do as young people. But it doesn't build us. Sadly, some of these posts are not even true," Zawedde said.

She encouraged Ugandans to focus on promoting the country’s strengths, including its rich culture, beautiful landscapes, delicious food, and thriving businesses.

"We urge that once in a while when you want to post about Uganda, post about the good food, the nice restaurants, and the beautiful cultural dances because that is what the world wants to see," she added.

Competition to Reward the Most Positive Content

To promote a more constructive use of social media, Zawedde proposed the introduction of a competition where districts or subregions would compete to post the most positive content about Uganda.

"While benchmarking on this policy in the Philippines, we found that the country even has competitions on which province posts the most positive things about their country and therefore attracts more foreign investments. I think this is something that we need to try out here. We can do it by district or subregion," she explained.

Also speaking at the event, ICT Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi highlighted the impact of online narratives on Uganda’s global reputation.

He shared an example of a British doctor who had initially feared visiting Uganda due to negative portrayals online but later found the country to be one of the best places he had ever visited.

"You need to understand that what you post online determines how your country is understood abroad. Some people are pushed to write negatively about Uganda because of politics, but ultimately, you have a duty to be an ambassador of your country," Baryomunsi said.