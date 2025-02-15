Gen. Kainerugaba says Museveni is now a Field Marshal

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has declared that President Yoweri Museveni is now a five-star General.

"Actually, Mzee is a Field Marshal. The only true Field Marshal in Africa's history. He is a 5 star General. We (UPDF) are going to pip him soon. Congratulations Field Marshal Museveni!" Gen. Kainerugaba, who also serves as Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, posted on X.

He further revealed that the president's pipping ceremony will take place on Heroes' Day in the presence of Gen Salim Saleh.

"Pipping ceremony for the new Field Marshal will be on Heroes' Day i.e June 9th. Afande Salim Saleh must attend."