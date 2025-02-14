Former IGP Okoth Ogola dies

The Uganda Police Force is mourning the passing of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Okoth Ogola, who died on February 14, 2025, at Nakasero Hospital.

Ogola served as IGP from 1981 to 1985, a period marked by significant developments within the force.

His leadership and dedication to strengthening law enforcement in Uganda remain part of his enduring legacy.

In an official statement shared on X, the police confirmed his passing and extended condolences to his family.

Current IGP Abas Byakagaba assured that the late Ogola would be honoured in a manner befitting his service to the nation.

The police pledged to provide further details on funeral arrangements.