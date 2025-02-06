Dr. James Musinguzi replaces Mwandha as ED UWA 

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has announced the appointment of Dr. James Musinguzi as its new Executive Director.

Musinguzi will take office effective 1st April 2025, replacing Mr. Sam Mwandha, who is set to retire on 31st March 2025, after serving in the position since 2018.

The appointment was made by the Minister of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, Hon. Tom Butime, and confirmed by Bashir Hangi, the UWA spokesperson.

A Conservation Leader with a Strong Legacy

Dr. Musinguzi brings a wealth of experience in wildlife management, conservation education, and community conservation.

He previously served as the Executive Director of the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC), where he led initiatives in conservation awareness, wildlife rescue, and public engagement.

Following the merger of UWEC and UWA, he was appointed Director of Community Conservation and Ex Situ Wildlife Services in October 2024, a role that positioned him at the forefront of conservation programmes across Uganda.

Honouring the Legacy of Mr. Sam Mwandha

As Mr. Mwandha prepares to retire, UWA has acknowledged his outstanding leadership over the past seven years. Under his tenure, he made significant contributions to:

Strengthening community conservation initiatives

Expanding anti-poaching measures

Boosting the tourism potential of Uganda’s protected areas

His efforts have left a lasting impact on Uganda’s conservation landscape, and UWA expressed its deep gratitude for his service.

UWA extended a warm welcome to Dr. Musinguzi, expressing confidence in his leadership to drive the organisation’s mission forward.

“We look forward to his leadership in advancing our mission to conserve and sustainably manage Uganda’s wildlife resources for present and future generations,” read a statement from UWA.