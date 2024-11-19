Clerk Mwesige deploys new staff in Obua's office under routine transfer system

A few days ago, Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesige Kasaija effected mild transfers and redeployment of technical staff working in the office of Government Chief Whip Dennis Obua.

In the transfers, some of the staff who were moved and redeployed elsewhere include Meshach Nuwabweine who had been the Assistant Director therein.

Nuwabweine, an experienced scholar and public policy analyst, has been moved to the office of Corporate Planning at Parliament.

The other to be transferred was Ranny Ismail, the workaholic kyotara babe who is also a close and long time ally of Speaker Anita Among. She was moved to International Relations as a Director so as to enable her infect things there with her characteristic efficiency.

Rainy, who has worked at Parliament for such a long time under different Speakers, has sometimes got envied and targeted for character-assasination and blackmail by insiders who are uncomfortable with the favorable relations she enjoys with current Speaker Anita Among, who remains the undisputed boss with the last word on everything that has to happen, be allowed or disallowed at Parliament.

Social media crusaders operating under Dr. Spire Sentongo, Agatha Atuheire and others have always targeted Ranny Ismail as part of their broader strategy to isolate and get to Speaker Anita Among and make her look ugly. They rightly know that to weaken the Speaker, you have to deliberately go after strong allies around her because they are seen as shielding her against direct artillery.

Indeed, in a bid to trivialise and scandalise the normal transfers by Clerk Adolf Mwesige, members of the Agartha/Spire coalition tried to drag in the name of Speaker Anita Among. They recycled their tired old story while deceptively claiming that the transfers had to do with financial impropriety whereas not. True to their modus operandi, they always allege things without any substantiation and theirs being social media where everything goes and no validation is required, the Agarthas have always lied and gotten away with it.

At Parliament, like at any other appropriately-ran public institution of government, the practice is that those who do wrong (as the coalition members claim in the instant case) are put to trial or even totally purged from the institution of Parliament as opposed to merely being moved from one Unit or Department to another.

Ranny's track record has been in such a way that she is one staff of Parliament who blossoms and delivers efficient results in whatever unit or assignment she gets deployed in.

Being a people-person, who minds her business and never engages in small talk and intrigue against colleagues at the work place, that has been her trade mark since the days of Anita Among's predecessors in the Speaker's office. And the same goes for the hard-working and results-oriented Meshach Nuwabweine who has been transferred along with her.

In the office of Leader of Government business, who is also the Government Chief Whip, the duo has been replaced by a caretaker by the names of Martha Kaganzi who will be holding forte in the capacity of acting Assistant Director.