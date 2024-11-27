I helped Kenzo become a man – David Lutalo

David Lutalo has credited himself for inspiring Eddy Kenzo, the president of the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF), to mature and settle down.

Lutalo made the remarks on Tuesday night during the weekly Jam Session hosted by UNMF, where he was congratulated on his recent concert at the Kampala Sheraton to celebrate 15 years in the music industry.

While performing at the event, Lutalo took light-hearted jabs at Kenzo, claiming their friendship was what helped in shaping the latter into a more mature person.

According to Lutalo, his popular song "Wa Gyetugenda" was an important influence on Kenzo’s personal growth.

“I want to thank Eddy Kenzo because when I sang that song, he learnt from it,” Lutalo said.

“He started dressing better and basically became a better person. I believe this is one of the reasons he now has a wife at home and has settled down. He would not have found a woman without my help.”

Kenzo Celebrates Lutalo’s Milestone

In response, Eddy Kenzo praised Lutalo for his achievements and their enduring friendship.

“Lutalo is my good friend. We have been together and faced many challenges, but we thank God that we are here."

“I love him so much because many people tried to create situations so that he and I could become enemies, but I told him if we fought, we would be broke.”

A Message of Unity and Growth

Kenzo went on to commend Lutalo for embracing unity in the face of adversity.