December kicks off in style with Neon Rave at Xhub

On Saturday night, December 7, Xhub was transformed into a vibrant neon party hub as Tusker Lite brought its signature Neon Rave experience to patrons of the Najjera-based hangout spot.

The rave delivered a thrilling experience, with party-goers enjoying a night of fun, music, and creativity, setting an exhilarating tone for December festivities.

Guests participated in a variety of engaging activities such as virtual gaming booths, basketball challenges, and an immersive photobooth that perfectly captured the neon-themed excitement.

The music was the highlight of the night, with Melvyn DJ and City Girl delivering consecutive sets that kept the crowd dancing until the early hours. Melvyn DJ kicked off with a mix of East African vibes and Amapiano, while City Girl escalated the energy with a blend of hip-hop and Afrobeats, ensuring the dance floor remained filled with enthusiastic ravers.

Adding an extra spark to the night was Dance Mamweta and her dance crew, whose incredible choreography and jaw-dropping moves captivated the crowd.

Speaking about her performance and passion for dance, Mamweta closed her segment by saying, “Thank you all for being here. I truly appreciate it! As you can tell, I love dance. It is my expression of joy and freedom, and being part of the Tusker Lite Neon Rave has allowed me to express myself in the best way possible!”

Patience Aguti, Project Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, highlighted the Neon Rave series as a platform that allows consumers to express themselves in unique and creative ways.

“For those who may not know, the Tusker Lite Neon Rave concept was born out of a desire to bring unique, consumer-engaging experiences to individuals who love to party, express themselves, and push their limits. This is what you get from our raves, and we have many more stops planned at your favourite hangout spots,” she said.